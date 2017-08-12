‘Old Western Style’: Worcester Mounted Police Hit Dunkin’ Donuts Drive-Thru

August 12, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Worcester, Worcester Police

WORCESTER (CBS) – You don’t have to be on wheels to grab your coffee at the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.

Worcester Police shared a photo Saturday of a mounted patrol officer snagging his iced coffee at the drive-thru while riding his horse.

“Drive-thru Old Western Style … John Wayne would be proud!” police tweeted.

A members of the Worcester Police Department’s mounted patrol unit makes a stop at Dunkin’ Donuts. (Image Credit: Worcester Police Department)

The mounted patrol unit returned to the city in June for the first time since the 1940s.

It’s a full-time unit made up of seven officers and one lieutenant.

Worcester Police purchased and trained four horses for the unit in the spring.

