‘Old Western Style’: Worcester Mounted Police Hit Dunkin’ Donuts Drive-Thru

WORCESTER (CBS) – You don’t have to be on wheels to grab your coffee at the Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru.
Worcester Police shared a photo Saturday of a mounted patrol officer snagging his iced coffee at the drive-thru while riding his horse.
“Drive-thru Old Western Style … John Wayne would be proud!” police tweeted.
The mounted patrol unit returned to the city in June for the first time since the 1940s.
It’s a full-time unit made up of seven officers and one lieutenant.
Worcester Police purchased and trained four horses for the unit in the spring.