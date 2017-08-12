Rochester Police Deliver Ice Cream To Woman Hit By Car

ROCHESTER (CBS) – Kalcey Cecca left her home to get ice cream Tuesday night, but instead ended up in the hospital after she was hit by a car in Rochester.
On Friday, she got a sweet surprise from the Rochester Police Department.
Rochester police officers learned that Cecca, who was taken to a Boston hospital by MedFlight Tuesday after she was hit by a passing car, had been on a mission to get a sweet treat.
So when they found out she was home from the hospital, Sgt. Robert Small, Officer Sean Crook and Chief Paul Magee surprised Cecca with three gallons of French vanilla, her favorite ice cream flavor.
“Enjoy the ice cream Kalcey, we wish you a speedy read recovery!” police posted on Facebook.