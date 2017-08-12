Red Sox Place Dustin Pedroia On 10-Day Disabled List

August 12, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Dustin Pedroia, MLB News

BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox second basemen Dustin Pedroia’s return to the field did not last long.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski announced on Saturday that the team has placed Pedroia on the 10-day disabled list with left knee inflammation.

Pedroia spent time on the disabled list with knee troubles, but returned to action Tuesday in Tampa.

After starting at DH for one game, Pedroia’s knee issues cropped back up and he has not played since.

Left-handed pitcher Robby Scott was recalled from Pawtucket to take Pedroia’s place on the roster.

