Protesters Rally On The Common Against Charlottesville Violence

BOSTON (CBS) — Hundreds gathered on the Boston Common Saturday evening to voice their opposition to hate.

Organizers of the hastily organized event gathered around the Parkman Bandstand to speak out against the “white supremacists” who held their rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and to champion a variety of causes.

One of the speakers is a graduate of the University of Virginia.

“I am, like all of us here today, appalled at what I’m seeing in the news. I’m also hearing it from my friends who are still at UVA,” the man said.

Another speaker is alarmed at what’s happening in the country.

“I can’t stand to look at what’s happening. It’s a nightmare. and every day brings something new,” she said. “So I’m heartbroken.”

The rally goers are also alarmed at what may happen next Saturday. The rally is being billed as a free speech rally. However, one speaker denounced what she says will be a “fascist” gathering.

“The fascists are coming home to roost. They’re coming here. We have to be prepared. They don’t care. As long as they come out here and terrorize people; that’s their goal,” she said.

An organizer of next Saturday’s event says the fear of fascism is an overreation.

“They’re just fairly brainwashed, really. They think that anyone’s who’s even remotely ‘right wing’ or anything like that is Nazi-ish,” he said.

The organizer of next week’s rally said today’s events have gotten his attention.

“We did up security quite a bit because we were nervous after what happened in Virginia, but we’re going forward to show that we’re not really afraid and we’re going to defend our rights,” the organizer said.

A similar rally in Boston last spring featured some tense moments and security on the Common will be tight.

The Massachusetts State Police say they’re monitoring the situation and don’t see any immediate threats.