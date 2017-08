Unarmed Russian Surveillance Jet Flies Over BostonAn unarmed Russian Air Force jet flew over Boston Friday morning as part of a treaty between the United States and 33 other nations.

19 Exeter Hospital Staff Get Sick In Operating RoomNineteen staff members were evacuated from the Exeter Hospital operating room in New Hampshire after they began to feel dizzy.

Judge Tosses DJ's Suit Against Taylor Swift In Groping TrialA judge on Friday threw out a former radio host's case against Taylor Swift in a trial that delved into their dueling lawsuits over whether he groped her during a backstage meet-and-greet and whether she and her team ruined his career.

Mass. State Rep., Army Reservist Headed To South Korea For TrainingA local lawmaker is heading to the front lines of the simmering tensions overseas.