Longtime WBZ Personality Neil Chayet Dies At 78

August 12, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Looking At The Law, Neil Chayet, WBZ NewsRadio 1030

BOSTON (CBS) – Longtime WBZ personality Neil Chayet has died at 78 years old.

Chayet was the voice behind the popular Looking at the Law segment. Heard on WBZ NewsRadio 1030, the segment featured Chayet’s signature words “This is Neil Chayet – Looking at the Law!”

After 42 years on air, Chayet retired in June. He recorded more than 10,000 episodes of Looking at the Law during his career.

Chayet announced at the time of his retirement that he would be receiving treatment for an aggressive form of cancer.

neil chayet 10000 Longtime WBZ Personality Neil Chayet Dies At 78

Neil Chayet. (Photo credit: Bill Flaherty – WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

WBZ Director of News & Programming Peter Casey said Chayet was a “treasured member of our WBZ family for decades.”

“He and his wife, Martha Chayet, were wonderful friends to me for many years. Neil touched so people with his work on the radio through Looking at the Law, and with his countless hours of work helping people through his advocacy for community health centers,” said Casey.

“His life was his family, friends, and helping others resolve either legal or personal problems. He would probably want all of his listeners to think of one of their favorite Looking at the Law puns and smile.”

Funeral services will be held at Temple Emanu-El in Marblehead on Thursday at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, family asks for donations to be made “In Memory of Neil Chayet” in support of Small Cell Cancer Research, and sent to:

MGH Development Office
Attention: Carrie Powers
125 Nashua Street, Suite 540
Boston, MA 02114

Donations can also be made online at the Mass General website.

Chayet’s podcasts of Looking at the Law are still available at lookingatthelaw.com.

