Celtics @ 7: Have Fans Heard Enough About Isaiah Thomas’ Contract?

BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas was back in Boston during the week for a variety of appearances and, to no surprise, he expanded upon his desire to be a max-level free agent when his contract is up next summer.

“Celtics @ 7” host Adam Kaufman wonders, at this point, have fans heard enough? Would they prefer the “King In The Fourth” simply deflect the financial questions until it’s time he actually deal with it?

Plus, former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin believes Kyrie Irving’s interested in being traded to Boston. Is that an informed opinion, or are the Celts genuinely on the All-Star’s wish list? And what would it take?

Enjoy the full show podcast above.