Exeter Hospital Emergency Room Reopens

EXETER, NH (CBS) — The emergency room at Exeter Hospital reopened Saturday after a thorough scrubbing by a cleaning crew.
Officials at the New Hampshire hospital say that the ER is up and running and fully staffed.
The reopening follows what the hospital calls, “An extensive contracted professional cleaning of both the Emergency Department and the In-Patient OR.”
The hospital said on its Facebook page that they’re hoping to have the operating room open by Monday.
The reopening follows Friday’s evacuation of both the emergency room and the operating room after staff members reported being sick.
WBZ-TV reported Friday that ambulances were called and that patients were seen on stretchers outside the hospital.