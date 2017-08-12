CBS NEWS: Car Plows Into Crowd Following Charlottesville Rally | Watch Live | Read More | Mass. Politicians React

Exeter Hospital Emergency Room Reopens

August 12, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Exeter Hospital, Exeter NH

EXETER, NH (CBS) — The emergency room at Exeter Hospital reopened Saturday after a thorough scrubbing by a cleaning crew.

Officials at the New Hampshire hospital say that the ER is up and running and fully staffed.

exeter hospital Exeter Hospital Emergency Room Reopens

Exeter, NH Hospital. (Photo credit: Exeter Hospital)

The reopening follows what the hospital calls, “An extensive contracted professional cleaning of both the Emergency Department and the In-Patient OR.”

The hospital said on its Facebook page that they’re hoping to have the operating room open by Monday.

The reopening follows Friday’s evacuation of both the emergency room and the operating room after staff members reported being sick.

WBZ-TV reported Friday that ambulances were called and that patients were seen on stretchers outside the hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch