Centro: Play Ball At Fenway Park for a Good Cause

August 12, 2017
They will be playing ball at the historic Fenway Park and helping Boston youth at the same time! On Monday, August 21, ABCD is having their yearly event “Field of Dreams” at the famous ballpark and the funds raised will be given to ABCD’s youth summer jobs program SummerWorks.
The Boston Red Sox donates the field to the non-profit organization and this year it’s extra special as they celebrate their 20th Anniversary. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with ABCD Case Manager Johanna Soto. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
ABCD “FIELD OF DREAMS”
20th Annual ABCD Field of Dreams
Fenway Park, Boston
Monday, August 21, 2017
617-348-6238
www.bostonabcd.org
FB: BostonABCD
Twitter: @BostonABCD
Instagram: @ABCDBoston
