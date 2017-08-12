Centro: Play Ball At Fenway Park for a Good Cause

Rochester Police Deliver Ice Cream To Woman Hit By CarA Rochester woman was hit by a car while trying to get ice cream. When she returned to the hospital, the woman received a sweet surprise.

Unarmed Russian Surveillance Jet Flies Over BostonAn unarmed Russian Air Force jet flew over Boston Friday morning as part of a treaty between the United States and 33 other nations.

19 Exeter Hospital Staff Get Sick In Operating RoomNineteen staff members were evacuated from the Exeter Hospital operating room in New Hampshire after they began to feel dizzy.

Judge Tosses DJ's Suit Against Taylor Swift In Groping TrialA judge on Friday threw out a former radio host's case against Taylor Swift in a trial that delved into their dueling lawsuits over whether he groped her during a backstage meet-and-greet and whether she and her team ruined his career.