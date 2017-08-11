GoPro Captures Great White Shark ‘Smiling For The Camera’

August 11, 2017 11:33 AM
Filed Under: Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Great White Shark, Shark

CHATHAM (CBS) – What has this great white shark in such a good mood?

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared a picture Friday of a shark showing off its pearly (and sharp) whites for a GoPro camera. The encounter took place during a research trip on Thursday.

Several Facebook commenters observed that the shark appeared to be smiling.

Last week, the conservancy captured video of a white shark biting a GoPro camera, giving researchers a great view of its teeth and wrinkles on its tongue.

shark1 GoPro Captures Great White Shark Smiling For The Camera

A shark takes a bite out of a camera off Monomoy (Image credit: Mass. Division Of Marine Fisheries)

Two Chatham beaches were closed Thursday following a shark sighting.

