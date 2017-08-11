MBTA Contractor Fires 2 Employees After Incident With Sight-Impaired RiderTwo employees for a contractor that provides customer service at MBTA stations were fired after they got into a physical confrontation with a sight-impaired man.

GoPro Captures Great White Shark 'Smiling For The Camera'What has this great white shark in such a good mood?

MBTA Conductor Who Fell Off Train Has Leg AmputatedThe MBTA commuter rail conductor who was hit a by a train while on the job earlier this week has lost a leg.

'Top Chef' Teamsters Trial Enters Second Day Of Jury DeliberationsThe jury resumed deliberations Friday in the federal extortion trial of four Teamsters accused of threatening and harassing the non-union crew of the "Top Chef" TV reality show.