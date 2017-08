BOSTON (CBS) – Fred Weichel served 36 years in prison for a murder he has consistently maintained that he did not commit. Earlier this year, Weichel’s motion for a new trial was granted after a memo from the Braintree Police Department was uncovered that suggested another man may have been the killer. Fred Weichel and two of his long-time supporters talk with Dan about his lifelong fight for justice and how it feels to be exonerated.