Patriots Will Conclude Training Camp On Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — If you haven’t been able to make it down to Patriots training camp this summer, you only have one more chance to see your favorite team hit the practice field.

The Patriots will have the weekend off after Thursday night’s 31-24 loss to the Jaguars, and will close training camp on Monday, August 14. The final practice session at Gillette Stadium will start at 9:15 am and is open to the public (check out our fan’s guide to Patriots training camp for all related info).

After practice, the team will head to the Greenbrier in West Virginia that afternoon to prepare for their joint practices with the Houston Texans on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both teams will travel to Houston on Thursday, and the Patriots will hold a walkthrough on Friday ahead of Saturday night’s preseason tilt with the Texans.

You can watch the Patriots-Texans game at 8pm on WBZ-TV or listen to the game broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots.