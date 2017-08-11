Patriots Will Conclude Training Camp On Monday

August 11, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: Houston Texans, New England Patriots, Patriots Training Camp

BOSTON (CBS) — If you haven’t been able to make it down to Patriots training camp this summer, you only have one more chance to see your favorite team hit the practice field.

The Patriots will have the weekend off after Thursday night’s 31-24 loss to the Jaguars, and will close training camp on Monday, August 14. The final practice session at Gillette Stadium will start at 9:15 am and is open to the public (check out our fan’s guide to Patriots training camp for all related info).

After practice, the team will head to the Greenbrier in West Virginia that afternoon to prepare for their joint practices with the Houston Texans on Tuesday and Wednesday. Both teams will travel to Houston on Thursday, and the Patriots will hold a walkthrough on Friday ahead of Saturday night’s preseason tilt with the Texans.

You can watch the Patriots-Texans game at 8pm on WBZ-TV or listen to the game broadcast on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship stations of the New England Patriots.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch