MSPCA To Host Teddy Bear Clinic On Saturday

August 11, 2017 8:52 AM
BOSTON (CBS) – While the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center treats some 80,000 cats, dogs, rabbits and birds every year, this weekend they’ll be treating another group of patients.

The organization’s annual Teddy Bear Clinic will be held Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Any kind of stuffed animal is welcome to get a free examination from an Angell veterinarian.

(Image credit: MSPCA)

No appointments are necessary. Most “patients” only require a few Band-Aids and gauze.

Dozens of kids and parents are expected on Saturday. The center is located at 350 South Huntington Ave. in Boston.

