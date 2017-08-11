MBTA Conductor Who Fell Off Train Has Leg Amputated

BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA commuter rail conductor who was hit a by a train while on the job earlier this week has lost a leg.

Donald David, 29, was making his routine safety checks in a doorway when he lost his footing and fell off a moving train in Waltham Monday afternoon as it pulled into the Brandeis station. The train, which was moving about 10-to-15 miles per hour, crushed one of his legs.

In a GoFundMe page set up by his family, it was revealed that “his leg had to be amputated below the knee.”

The family posted a photo of David giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed on Friday.

They said he had worked on the railroad for nearly five years.

“We all know even the best insurance does not cover the cost of everyday living. Recovering from an injury such as Donald’s requires weeks of hospitalization, months of rehabilitation, and the potential for other surgeries or setbacks that come from such an injury,” the family wrote.

Donald David is married with two children, ages two and three.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit the page here.