MBTA Contractor Fires 2 Employees After Incident With Sight-Impaired Rider

BOSTON (CBS) – Two employees for a contractor that provides customer service at MBTA stations were fired after they got into a physical confrontation with a sight-impaired man.

Block by Block has a $4 million annual contract to provide customer service ambassadors for up to 24 MBTA facilities.

The company started August 2 at the Chinatown and Mass Ave. stations.

Two Block by Block ambassadors recently tried to stop a sight-impaired man who was trying to get through fare gates at the Chinatown station without a required pass.

During the altercation, the man dropped his walking stick and one of the ambassadors was accused of tossing it out of his reach.

A Transit Police officer returned the walking stick to the man and allowed him to pass through the gates.

“The MBTA is deeply saddened by the contractors’ completely unacceptable behavior and the T moved immediately to ensure these individuals were terminated,” said Interim MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in a statement.

“Additionally, the MBTA has ordered mandatory re-training for all of the company’s personnel who interact with MBTA customers and will closely monitor the process as it moves forward.”