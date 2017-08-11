Cabbie Facing Criminal Charge In Taxi Stand Crash Near Logan Airport

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – The cabbie accused of crashing into several taxis near Logan Airport last month is now facing a criminal charge.

Lutant Clenord, 56, of Cambridge, was charged in East Boston District Court Friday with negligent operation of a motor vehicle in the July 3 incident.

Ten people were hurt when Clenord’s cab crashed into an area where taxi drivers gather between fares at the airport.

Clenord said he tried to hit the brake, but his car accelerated and didn’t stop.

He lost his job at Metro Cab after the crash.

According to State Police, the worst of the victims had broken legs and internal injuries.

Boston Police said Clenord had no motor vehicle citations in 15 years of driving.