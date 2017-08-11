Cabbie Facing Criminal Charge In Taxi Stand Crash Near Logan Airport

August 11, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Lutant Clenord

EAST BOSTON (CBS) – The cabbie accused of crashing into several taxis near Logan Airport last month is now facing a criminal charge.

Lutant Clenord, 56, of Cambridge, was charged in East Boston District Court Friday with negligent operation of a motor vehicle in the July 3 incident.

Ten people were hurt when Clenord’s cab crashed into an area where taxi drivers gather between fares at the airport.

east boston taxi crash Cabbie Facing Criminal Charge In Taxi Stand Crash Near Logan Airport

The taxi crash in East Boston, July 3. (WBZ-TV)

Clenord said he tried to hit the brake, but his car accelerated and didn’t stop.

He lost his job at Metro Cab after the crash.

According to State Police, the worst of the victims had broken legs and internal injuries.

Boston Police said Clenord had no motor vehicle citations in 15 years of driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch