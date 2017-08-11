JetBlue Flight From Boston Diverted After Crew Members Become Sick

BOSTON (CBS) – A JetBlue flight from Boston to San Diego was diverted after three crew members became sick.
Flight 19 was diverted to Buffalo around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Two flight attendants and the pilot were taken to an area hospital for observation after the flight landed.
All 126 passengers on board were let off the plane and continued on to San Diego three hours later when a second aircraft was brought in.
Officials did not say what caused the crew members to become sick.
The Cheektowaga Chronicle reported that passengers smelled an odor of gasoline coming from near the wing.
WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Carl Stevens reports