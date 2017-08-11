JetBlue Flight From Boston Diverted After Crew Members Become Sick

MSPCA To Host Teddy Bear Clinic On SaturdayWhile the MSPCA’s Angell Animal Medical Center treats some 80,000 cats, dogs rabbits and birds every year, this weekend they’ll be treating another group of patients.

JetBlue Flight From Boston Diverted After Crew Members Become SickA JetBlue flight from Boston to San Diego was diverted after three crew members became sick.

Keller @ Large: Teamsters, Prosecutors Both Went Too Far In 'Top Chef' CaseJon says maybe unions should clean up their act while prosecutors rethink over-charging their desperation.

'Top Chef' Teamsters Trial Enters Second Day Of DeliberationsThe jury is expected to resume deliberations Friday in the federal extortion trial of four Teamsters accused of threatening and harassing the non-union crew of the "Top Chef" TV reality show.