Guam Advises Residents On ‘Preparing For An Imminent Missile Threat’

WASHINGTON (CBS) –- The threat of a nuclear attack amid tensions with North Korea is being felt acutely in Guam, the United States territory that’s closest to Kim Jong-un and his weapons.
Officials in Guam are giving citizens advice on how to survive such an attack.
The two-page fact sheet is both detailed and unsettling, urging residents to find concrete shelters near where they work and live. If a nuclear bomb were to hit, citizens are being told to lie flat and to avoid looking directly at the blast.
The fact sheet also says to shower after a strike and not to use conditioner because it will bond radioactive material to your hair.
If North Korea launched a missile it would take just 14 minutes to hit Guam. The island is home to 160,000 residents.