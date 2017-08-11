WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Guam Advises Residents On ‘Preparing For An Imminent Missile Threat’

August 11, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Guam, North Korea

WASHINGTON (CBS) –- The threat of a nuclear attack amid tensions with North Korea is being felt acutely in Guam, the United States territory that’s closest to Kim Jong-un and his weapons.

Officials in Guam are giving citizens advice on how to survive such an attack.

The two-page fact sheet is both detailed and unsettling, urging residents to find concrete shelters near where they work and live. If a nuclear bomb were to hit, citizens are being told to lie flat and to avoid looking directly at the blast.

The fact sheet also says to shower after a strike and not to use conditioner because it will bond radioactive material to your hair.

guam map Guam Advises Residents On Preparing For An Imminent Missile Threat

A South Korean soldier walks past a television screen showing a graphic of the distance between North Korea and Guam at a railway station in Seoul on August 9, 2017. (Photo by JUNG Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images)

If North Korea launched a missile it would take just 14 minutes to hit Guam. The island is home to 160,000 residents.

