Felger & Mazz Fuppets: Mazz Battles Albert In Rhode Island Over Garoppolo

BOSTON (CBS) — Jimmy Garoppolo has had a rough training camp so far for the Patriots – in practice, anyway. His struggles in drills have led some to believe that he’s demoralized by the fact that he has no chance to beat out Tom Brady for the starting job.

That prompted infamous Felger & Mazz caller “Albert In Rhode Island” to call in and argue with Mazz about the Patriots’ quarterback situation. It led to one of Mazz’s angriest moments of the week – which was immortalized for this week’s edition of the Felger & Mazz “Fuppets”.

Albert is known in sports talk radio circles for his hatred of Tom Brady, and it caused him to have a similar distaste for what he thinks is excessive praise for his competitiveness and work ethic as compared to Garoppolo. Above is Mazz’s reaction to Albert’s latest diatribe.

Check out the video above, and be sure to follow Felger & Mazz on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!