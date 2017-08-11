WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Ezekiel Elliott Suspended 6 Games Following NFL’s Domestic Violence Investigation

August 11, 2017 12:13 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Domestic Violence, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The NFL took a very long time investigating Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, but the league has finally reached a decision on how to handle his case.

Elliott has been suspended six games by the NFL for violating the league’s domestic violence policy.

The incidents in question came during Elliott’s time in college, incidents for which criminal charges were dropped last September. Elliott went on to rush for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns for Dallas, leading the NFL in rushing yards.

More to come…

