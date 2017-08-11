Dozens Evacuated From Exeter Hospital After Patients Complain Of Dizziness

August 11, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Exeter Hospital, Exeter NH

EXETER, N.H. (CBS) – Dozens of patients and staff members have been evacuated from Exeter Hospital in New Hampshire after several people began to feel dizzy.

Multiple ambulances responded to the hospital just before noon on Friday.

Ambulances were called to Exeter Hospital and patients were evacuated. (WBZ-TV)

The incident began with five staff members in the operating room feeling ill. Several other patients in the emergency room also began to feel sick a short time later.

Ambulances on scene at Exeter Hospital after several people complained of dizziness. (Image Credit: Ken Tucci/WBZ-TV)

Several people were seen lying on stretchers outside the hospital.

“What we know is patients were being treated in the (operating room) with flu like symptoms when those treating them also started feeling ill, so the OR was shut down and people were moved to the ER for treatment,” said Town Manager Russell Dean. “The same thing happened there, so the ER was shut down and a staging area has been set up outside the main hospital, with patients being transported to area hospitals. At this time we are not sure yet however the source of the issue is being investigated as a possible leak of some kind.”

Patients on stretchers outside Exeter Hospital. (WBZ-TV)

Hospital officials said the response was out of an “abundance of caution.”

The operating room and emergency room have been evacuated until the cause of the incident can be determined.

No further details are currently available.

 

