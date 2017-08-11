Cyrus Jones Reportedly Elects To Not Speak To Media After Pats’ Preseason Loss To Jaguars

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Cyrus Jones had a rough night on Thursday in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Jaguars. And apparently, he didn’t care much to talk about it afterwards.

The second-year cornerback and return man had been looking to turn things around after a disappointing rookie season, but he didn’t make the most of his first chance. And after the game, according to frequent Sports Hub guest Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal, Jones was not interested in talking about his performance in the Patriots’ loss to the Jaguars.

Cyrus Jones declined to speak to reporters after the game. — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) August 11, 2017

Jones, the Patriots’ second-round pick in 2016, struggled both in the return game and on defense. Jones had a zero-yard punt return and averaged just 19 yards on his kick returns.

Defensively, Jones allowed a 97-yard touchdown pass while in man coverage on Keelan Cole in the second quarter, and he allowed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Dede Westbrook in the third quarter. On the Westbrook touchdown, it was clear that Jones expected safety help, but Jones nevertheless ended up nowhere near the receiver on the play.

Jones said in late July that he had moved on from his disappointing rookie campaign, but Thursday night undoubtedly represented a step back.