Roof Of Demolished Cambridge Home Crushes SUV

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A Cambridge woman got an unpleasant surprise Friday morning when the roof of an abandoned house crushed her parked car.

A contractor was tearing down the home on Cedar Street around 8 a.m. when something went wrong during the demolition.

“I heard it come down and when I came out this morning, the house was completely down and over the sidewalk and right on top of the car,” car owner Anita Scheuring told WBZ-TV.

Scheuring says that when she came out this morning, she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“Then I came out and found the roof of the house on my car,” she said.

Scheuring says she often parked her 1999 SUV Nissan Pathfinder in front of the Cedar Street house which has been abandoned for years.

She also says she knew that her car was legally parked in front of the house and she thought she had parked a safe distance away.

“I did know they were going to do work this morning, but I had no idea that I would come out and find the building on my car,” she said.

The contractor was hired to tear down the home to make room for new houses.

Scheuring says she’s going to work with the company and the city to solve the problem.

“I’m very concerned. I obviously need another car,” she said.

The car was totaled, but fortunately there were no injuries.