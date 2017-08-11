New England Brewery Named One Of America’s Best, According To Yelp

PORTLAND, Maine (CBS) – Want to visit one of the nation’s top breweries? You don’t have to leave New England, according to Yelp.
USA Today and Yelp have put together a short list of the best breweries in the country. Making the list of 10 is Allagash Brewing Company in Portland, Maine.
The brewery opened in 1995 and is best known for its Allagash White beer.
Yelp gives the brewery 4 and-a-half stars based on 435 reviews.
“This place is unbelievable,” Yelp reviewer Carly H. writes in a recent review. “Sign up in advance for a free tour or stop by for a free tasting. Either way, you’re going to have the opportunity to drink some of the best beer around in an excellent environment surrounded by happy people.”
Free tours and tastings are offered seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and can be booked here.
