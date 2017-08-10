Closing Arguments Made In Top Chef Extortion Trial

BOSTON (CBS) — Five different attorneys made closing arguments Thursday morning in the trial of four Teamsters accused of harassing and intimidating the cast and crew of Top Chef because the production didn’t hire union workers.

The men are accused of making violent, racist, homophobic, and misogynistic threats to the production members and chest bumping and physically blocking them while the TV show filmed at Steel & Rye in Milton in 2014.

The defense claimed Thursday that the show offered the union a “bribe” to leave the cast and crew alone.

They argued that the actions of the four men from Local 25 amounted to extortion–while the defense said they were simply picketing and were within their right to publicly protest.

Defense closing argument: #TopChef "offered to pay them off(#Teamsters)…a payoff, a bribe…just wanted them to go away." #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) August 10, 2017

Prosecutors said Teamsters promised to disrupt filming if the production didn’t hire union workers.

“This, members of the jury, was not a picket, no matter how many times defense attorneys use that word,” said one prosecutor.

As to the extortion accusation, the defense said the men were looking for jobs for their fellow union workers, not for themselves.

Defense: #Teamsters could have done the same job on-union drivers did for #TopChef. Therefore, this was not "extortion" of jobs. #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) August 10, 2017

“What’s really going on is reality television doesn’t want to be unionized,” said one defense attorney.

During closings, one prosecutor said the Teamsters were “threatening to kill people … telling the host of the show they’re gonna bash her pretty little face in.”

Padma Lakshmi, the host of the show, testified on Monday that, as she approached the show’s set in a van, one of the Teamsters–later identified as John Fidler–leaned into the window and made that threat.

"Defendants…were trying to scare the production crew." Prosec plays video w/#Teamsters hurling obscenities at #TopChef crew members. #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) August 10, 2017

“I felt he was bullying me,” Lakshmi said on the stand. “I felt he was saying, ‘I might hit you.’ … I could feel my heartbeat.”

The defense, however, claimed in their closing that she exaggerated that account because she simply felt “inconvenienced” by the Teamsters.

Defense: #TopChef star Padma Lakshmi didn't want to have to use the back door "like the common people…she was inconvenienced." #wbz — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) August 10, 2017

The defense rested Tuesday without calling any witnesses to the stand.