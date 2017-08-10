WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Closing Arguments Made In Top Chef Extortion Trial

August 10, 2017 12:59 PM
Filed Under: Christina Hager, Doug Cope, Extortion, Local 25, Padma Lakshmi, Teamsters, Top Chef, Top Chef trial

BOSTON (CBS) — Five different attorneys made closing arguments Thursday morning in the trial of four Teamsters accused of harassing and intimidating the cast and crew of Top Chef because the production didn’t hire union workers.

The men are accused of making violent, racist, homophobic, and misogynistic threats to the production members and chest bumping and physically blocking them while the TV show filmed at Steel & Rye in Milton in 2014.

A still from evidence video shown in court shows one of the Teamsters accused of harassing and intimidating the Top Chef Boston cast and crew. (WBZ-TV)

The defense claimed Thursday that the show offered the union a “bribe” to leave the cast and crew alone.

They argued that the actions of the four men from Local 25 amounted to extortion–while the defense said they were simply picketing and were within their right to publicly protest.

Prosecutors said Teamsters promised to disrupt filming if the production didn’t hire union workers.

“This, members of the jury, was not a picket, no matter how many times defense attorneys use that word,” said one prosecutor.

As to the extortion accusation, the defense said the men were looking for jobs for their fellow union workers, not for themselves.

“What’s really going on is reality television doesn’t want to be unionized,” said one defense attorney.

During closings, one prosecutor said the Teamsters were “threatening to kill people … telling the host of the show they’re gonna bash her pretty little face in.”

Padma Lakshmi, the host of the show, testified on Monday that, as she approached the show’s set in a van, one of the Teamsters–later identified as John Fidler–leaned into the window and made that threat.

“I felt he was bullying me,” Lakshmi said on the stand. “I felt he was saying, ‘I might hit you.’ … I could feel my heartbeat.”

The defense, however, claimed in their closing that she exaggerated that account because she simply felt “inconvenienced” by the Teamsters.

The defense rested Tuesday without calling any witnesses to the stand.

