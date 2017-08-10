WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Rescued Sea Turtles Being Prepared For Release Into Atlantic

August 10, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Carl Stevens, Loggerhead Sea Turtles, New England Aqarium

QUINCY (CBS) — Two ailing sea turtles found off of Cape Cod in December were given a clean bill of health Thursday.

turtle swimming Rescued Sea Turtles Being Prepared For Release Into Atlantic

One of the two loggerhead sea turtles swimming at the aquarium. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

The loggerhead turtles, named Lightning Bolt and Sunny, were in bad shape, dehydrated with pneumonia and hypothermia.

Biologist Julika Wocial oversaw the rescue operation and she gave the turtles their physical exam. She says the New England Aquarium Sea Turtle hospital wanted to make sure the turtles had recovered.

“We want to make sure they’re as good and as healthy as they can be before we release them back to the ocean,” Wocial said.

turtle being examined Rescued Sea Turtles Being Prepared For Release Into Atlantic

Sea Turtle being given a phyiscal. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

She says the checkup was thorough.

“It’s like when you go to the doctor and they pretty much look at all the parts of your body and make sure everything is okay,” Wocial said. “That’s what we do to make sure nothing new develops while they’re here in rehabilitation.”

The turtles are being fitted with transmitters so their progress can be tracked.

The release back into the Atlantic should be in the next couple of weeks.

