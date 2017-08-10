Patriots Live Blog: Football Is Back In Foxboro

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

4:30 p.m.: Some football-like activities will be taking place on the field at Gillette Stadium this evening. Hold on to your hats.

No, it won’t be the real return of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkwoski and the reigning Super Bowl champions. It will be more of a soft launch of the 2017 season, as the Patriots host the Jaguars for the preseason opener after a round of joint practices this week.

While nobody would ever confuse the game for anything with high stakes, it is nevertheless always a welcome sight for folks who have been starving for football to return since February.

As for everything that takes place, it’ll all be right here in the live blog, with instant analysis and reaction from pregame warmups to the final whistle. Certainly, a handful of roster spots are up for grabs this summer in Foxboro, so while the game may be lacking in pure star power, there will be plenty to keep an eye on.

