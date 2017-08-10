WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Brady, Cooks, Gronk Among Patriots Starters Not Expected To Play In Preseason Opener

August 10, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, Preseason, Rob Gronkowski, Sports News, Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — As expected, many of the Patriots’ starters will not see the field in Thursday night’s preseason opener.

Quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and receivers Brandin Cooks and Julian Edelman highlight a list of players who won’t suit up against the Jaguars, according to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe.

With Brady sitting this one out, that will mean plenty of playing time for backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.

Bill Belichick could always change his mind ahead of the 7:30pm kickoff, but holding out his first teamers isn’t too much of a surprise after the New England starters saw a lot of work against Jacksonville’s first-team defense over their three days of joint practices.

You can see New England’s preseason opener against Jacksonville on WBZ-TV, with Patriots GameDay at 7pm, and tune in on 98.5 The Sports Hub with pregame coverage beginning at 4:30pm!

 

