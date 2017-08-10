Brady, Cooks, Gronk Among Patriots Starters Not Expected To Play In Preseason Opener

BOSTON (CBS) — As expected, many of the Patriots’ starters will not see the field in Thursday night’s preseason opener.
Quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and receivers Brandin Cooks and Julian Edelman highlight a list of players who won’t suit up against the Jaguars, according to the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe.
With Brady sitting this one out, that will mean plenty of playing time for backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett.
Bill Belichick could always change his mind ahead of the 7:30pm kickoff, but holding out his first teamers isn’t too much of a surprise after the New England starters saw a lot of work against Jacksonville’s first-team defense over their three days of joint practices.
