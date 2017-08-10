Melissa McCarthy Will Star In Movie About Boston’s First Female Police Officers

BOSTON (CBS) – It looks like Melissa McCarthy is set to play a Boston cop once again.
But unlike her role in the hit 2013 comedy “The Heat,” this next project is a drama.
Deadline reports that production company New Line has bought the rights to a book proposal about the first women in Boston’s police force. McCarthy is set to star as one of the female officers, and will also produce the film.
“Taking place in the 1970s, the book chronicles the transition of black and white women into the notorious old boys’ club of the Boston Police Department, as they find themselves on the front lines of a racially divided city and became unwitting participants in a social revolution,” Deadline says.
There’s no word yet on when filming might start.