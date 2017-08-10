WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Melissa McCarthy Will Star In Movie About Boston’s First Female Police Officers

August 10, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Boston Police Depatment, Melissa McCarthy

BOSTON (CBS) – It looks like Melissa McCarthy is set to play a Boston cop once again.

But unlike her role in the hit 2013 comedy “The Heat,” this next project is a drama.

Deadline reports that production company New Line has bought the rights to a book proposal about the first women in Boston’s police force. McCarthy is set to star as one of the female officers, and will also produce the film.

melissa mccarthy Melissa McCarthy Will Star In Movie About Bostons First Female Police Officers

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

“Taking place in the 1970s, the book chronicles the transition of black and white women into the notorious old boys’ club of the Boston Police Department, as they find themselves on the front lines of a racially divided city and became unwitting participants in a social revolution,” Deadline says.

There’s no word yet on when filming might start.

