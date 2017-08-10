Child Seriously Hurt In Fall From Third Floor Window In Lynn

August 10, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Child Falls Out Window, Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — A one-year-old fell from a third floor window in Lynn Thursday morning.

The window where the child fell from the third floor. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV/SkyEye)

Emergency crews raced to the home on Saratoga Street just after 10:30 a.m. and found a window screen in the driveway where the toddler landed.

Police said several family members were at home at the time of the fall.

The screen that fell to the ground when the toddler tumbled from the Lynn third-floor apartment. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV/SkyEye)

The child was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what authorities say are “serious injuries.”

No other details are available at this point in the investigation.

This is the seventh time a child has fallen from a window in the Boston area since June.

