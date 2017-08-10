Child Seriously Hurt In Fall From Third Floor Window In Lynn

LYNN (CBS) — A one-year-old fell from a third floor window in Lynn Thursday morning.
Emergency crews raced to the home on Saratoga Street just after 10:30 a.m. and found a window screen in the driveway where the toddler landed.
Police said several family members were at home at the time of the fall.
The child was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what authorities say are “serious injuries.”
No other details are available at this point in the investigation.
This is the seventh time a child has fallen from a window in the Boston area since June.