Fire Marshal: Apartment Fire Was “Intentionally Set”

WALTHAM (CBS) — The State Fire Marshal said Thursday that the 10 alarm, July 23 Waltham fire that destroyed five buildings was “intentionally set.”
Peter Ostroskey told a news conference that the six-day, multi-agency investigation is now complete and the evidence points to arson. He also said there is a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the persons who started the fire.
The Elm Street complex was still under construction so no one was living in the buildings. Fire officials also say that the solid wood construction is the reason for the rapid spreading of the fire.
Crews from over a dozen communities were involved in fighting the fire that took over 24 hours to extinguish.