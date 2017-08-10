HealthWatch: Intense Exercise May Suppress Appetite

BOSTON (CBS) — If you’re exercising to suppress your appetite, you may want to work out harder and for a longer period of time.

A new study finds that prolonged, vigorous running can suppress a hormone which is thought to trigger hunger more than, for example, light jogging.

A lot of people take up exercise to lose weight but find it makes them hungrier and they end up eating more and gaining weight. That can be frustrating.

So if your goal is to suppress appetite, you may need to pick up the pace.

This study was performed on healthy, young men so more research is needed to look at the effects of vigorous exercise on women and older individuals.

And remember, even light exercise is better than no exercise for your overall health.