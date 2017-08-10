VOTE: Celebrity 98 Mile- Brandon Meriweather vs. Sara Underwood

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s time for another round of Celebrity 98 Mile, with former Patriots safety and frequent Toucher & Rich guest Brandon Meriweather taking on local Boston news anchor and wife of Michael Felger Sara Underwood.

First up was Underwood, a.k.a. Mrs. Michael Felger. She rapped to the best of NWA’s “Straight Outta Compton”, mostly ripping her husband. Tony Massarotti had a surprise guest verse to deliver some fresh insults to his on-air partner. Others, like CBS Boston’s Michael Hurley and the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, also made surprise appearances.

Following that up was Meriweather, who has some actual rapping experience. He delivered a smooth battle rap that managed to subtly roast Toucher & Rich, Felger & Mazz, and others at the station.

Each competitor in Celebrity 98 Mile donates $1,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in their name, with the top vote getter at the end donating $10,000. Click here for more information and to make a donation of your own.

We can’t post the raps online due to legal restrictions. But if you heard them at 8:00 or 9:20 on Toucher & Rich, be sure to vote below!

Click here for more information on Toucher & Rich’s Celebrity 98 Mile.