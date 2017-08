Amber Alert Cancelled, Worcester Girl And Mother FoundState Police have cancelled an Amber Alert for a little girl from Worcester and her mother.

Braintree, Quincy Police Warn About Thieves Posing As Water Dept. WorkersQuincy and Braintree police report cases of a thief trying to access people’s homes by posing as a Department of Public Works employee.

Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Over Deadly Halloween HayrideThe family of a teenager who died in a hayride crash has settled a lawsuit against the farm owner who operated the Halloween attraction in 2014, the family lawyer said Wednesday.

7 Teens To Be Charged For Attack In QuincySeven teenagers are facing charges for allegedly attacking a group of five other teens in Quincy.