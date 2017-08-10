Summer Of Savings: Boston Children’s Museum

BOSTON (CBS) – There’s always something to do and learn at the Boston Children’s Museum. Just find the big Hood Milk bottle. And if you do it on a Friday, a night at the museum will cost you $1.

“Target $1 Friday nights happens every Friday from 5-9PM admission is $1 for each visitor,” said Jo-Anne Baxter, the museum’s director of public relations.

That’s right, three stories of hands on exhibits are open to the public for a dollar every Friday – all year. That’s a savings of $16 per person. Baxter says extended families usually take advantage of the offer.

“It’s a good way to save money on summer vacation. It’s a really nice museum, it’s big,” said Lisa Cardoso of New Bedford who was visiting with her two children.

Boston Children’s Museum has been a staple in the Seaport District for nearly four decades. But its history in Boston dates back a century.

“Boston Children’s Museum was founded in 1913 by science school teachers. We recently celebrated our 100th anniversary,” Baxter said.

The museum recently celebrated welcoming more than a half a million visitors in one calendar year.

“The museum is special and unique because of its staff. We have a great staff team that works diligently to make the visitor experience positive,” said Baxter.

WBZ-TV met Marina Chan at the museum with her two sons. The Harvard-educated teacher was visiting from Hong Kong. She said the museum’s commitment to play-based learning keeps her coming back.

“Even looking at some of the philosophies they’ve got here, inquiry based, looking at play as a key fundamental for learning. That’s what makes childhood fun,” said Chan.

On Friday, August 11, the museum will kick off mini maker weekend, where kids can make clothes and learn about textiles.

On Friday, August 18, a coin exhibit will allow kids to learn about currency. And the last Friday in August, families can tour an authentic silk merchant’s home from Japan.

The country gifted the 100-year-old home to the city of Boston in 1979. It was rebuilt at the museum where it still stands today.

For a full calendar of events, visit the Boston Children Museum’s website.