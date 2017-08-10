WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
NBA Announces Celtics-76ers Will Play In London On January 11

August 10, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, London, NBA, O2, Philadelphia 76ers, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are officially heading across the pond this season.

Fans overseas will get a chance to see Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward and Al Horford, along with young stars Jaylen Brown and 2017 No. 3 overall pick Jayson Tatum, take on No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz and Philadelphia’s young roster at the O2 in the NBA London Game, the league announced on Thursday. The game will take place on Thursday, January 11 and will be a home game for the 76ers.

“The Boston Celtics have enjoyed a loyal global following for decades, and we welcome the opportunity to connect again with our international fans,” Boston team president Rich Gotham said in a release to announce the game. “We’re happy to be returning to London to play our rivals the 76ers in front of London’s fans, and look forward to the exciting atmosphere at The O2.”

The game will be the eighth time the NBA has played a regular season game in London, but is first time for the Celtics. The only other time the Celtics have played an opponent outside of the US or Canada came during the 2015-16 season when Boston beat the Sacramento Kings in Mexico City, Mexico.

This season’s game in London can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub — the flagship station of the Boston Celtics.

The rest of the NBA regular season schedule is expected to be announced in the next week. Tickets for all Celtics games at the TD Garden will go on sale on Friday, August 18.

 

