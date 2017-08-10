Applebee's To Close Up To 135 Restaurants"Eatin’ good” is about to get more difficult in some neighborhoods.

Closing Arguments Made In Top Chef Extortion TrialFour Teamsters are accused of making violent, racist, homophobic, and misogynistic threats to production members while the TV show filmed at Steel & Rye in Milton in 2014.

Rescued Sea Turtles Being Prepared For Release Into AtlanticThe two ailing sea turtles found off the Massachusetts coast in December were given a clean bill of health Thursday.

Quincy Police: Man Exposed Himself To Young Girl In WalmartAbidan Rivera, 35, is charged with open and gross lewdness. Quincy Police said he was arrested for a similar incident in Saugus in 2016.