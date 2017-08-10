Mother In Amber Alert Charged With Attempted Murder

BOSTON (CBS) – The mother accused of causing an Amber Alert Wednesday night will face a charge of attempted murder in Dudley District Court Thursday.

Leeann Rickheit, 38, spent the night at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Worcester under police guard after she and her three-year-old daughter were found in a wooded area in Charlton, hours after State Police issued an alert for the girl Wednesday.

During their search, State Police learned Rickheit often slept in her car in a wooded area near a pond behind the Country Store on Stafford Street.

That information led them to find the mother and daughter there in Rickheit’s car around 2:45 a.m.

They said Rickheit had stuffed the tailpipe of her car with clothing, blocking the exhaust–and that the mother and daughter were either sleeping or unconscious inside when police arrived.

Trooper Keller Williams smashed one of the car’s windows and saved the mother and child.

The child was taken to UMass Medical Center for an exam. State Police said she is reported to be doing well.

They said the girl was taken from a home on Greenwood Street in Worcester by Rickheit at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Rickheit had allegedly made threats to harm the child.

Rickheit was taken from the hospital to the State Police Barracks in Sturbridge, and faces charges of attempted murder, assault and battery on a child, and reckless endangerment of a child.