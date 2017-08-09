Baby Goats Slaughtered, Left In Front Of Family Home In West Brookfield

August 9, 2017 2:11 PM
Filed Under: goats, West Brookfield, West Brookfield Police

WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) — Police are investigating after a family’s two baby goats were killed and left in front of their home over the weekend.

Sgt. Letendre of the West Brookfield Police said the two Norwegian miniature baby goats had their necks snapped, and that the killings were definitely intentional.

He said a woman who lived in the home called police to say she had found the goats at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

courtesy photo Baby Goats Slaughtered, Left In Front Of Family Home In West Brookfield

These two baby goats were killed and left outside a family’s home.
(Courtesy photo)

They were left in a place where they would be seen by the family as they left their basement door.

The woman said she covered them with a sheet because she didn’t want her children to see them.

There are no cameras in the area, and neighbors told police they didn’t see anything suspicious.

goats21 Baby Goats Slaughtered, Left In Front Of Family Home In West Brookfield

(Courtesy photo)

Police said the family’s dog was home, but they said it didn’t alert the family to anyone’s presence.

They also said the goats had only been on the property–a regular residence, and not a farm–for about four weeks, and that nobody outside the family knew about them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch