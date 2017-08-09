Baby Goats Slaughtered, Left In Front Of Family Home In West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD (CBS) — Police are investigating after a family’s two baby goats were killed and left in front of their home over the weekend.

Sgt. Letendre of the West Brookfield Police said the two Norwegian miniature baby goats had their necks snapped, and that the killings were definitely intentional.

He said a woman who lived in the home called police to say she had found the goats at 6 a.m. Monday morning.

They were left in a place where they would be seen by the family as they left their basement door.

The woman said she covered them with a sheet because she didn’t want her children to see them.

There are no cameras in the area, and neighbors told police they didn’t see anything suspicious.

Police said the family’s dog was home, but they said it didn’t alert the family to anyone’s presence.

They also said the goats had only been on the property–a regular residence, and not a farm–for about four weeks, and that nobody outside the family knew about them.