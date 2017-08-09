WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Over Deadly Halloween Hayride

By DAVID SHARP, Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:18 PM
Filed Under: Cassidy Charette, Hayride Crash, Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The family of a teenager who died in a hayride crash has settled a lawsuit against the farm owner who operated the Halloween attraction in 2014, the family lawyer said Wednesday.

Money from the settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by the family of 17-year-old Cassidy Charette will be used to support a family-created foundation to help children, attorney Jodi Nofsinger said. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

The wagon on the “haunted” hayride at Harvest Hill Farm in Mechanic Falls went out of control after a brake failure, killing the Oakland teenager and injuring more than 20 other people. Prosecutors said the 1979 Jeep hauling the wagon on the “Gauntlet” ride had numerous safety problems.

Nofsinger said the legal efforts focused on holding farm operators accountable.

cassidy charette 1 Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Over Deadly Halloween Hayride

Cassidy Charette. (Family photo)

“I certainly hope that there’s a message that comes from this,” she told The Associated Press. “Anyone who invites the public onto their property for entertainment for profit has a duty and obligation to make sure the people are safe.”

A lawyer who represented the farm didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Harvest Hill Farm acknowledged last year that criminal negligence played a role in the brake failure as the hayride rolled downhill, sending passengers flying when it crashed and flipped. The farm pleaded guilty to a driving-to-endanger charge. Under the plea agreement, the farm was fined and prosecutors dropped a manslaughter charge. Most of the fine money went to charitable causes.

Since the Oct. 11, 2014, crash, the farm has filed for bankruptcy and been sold at auction. A grand jury declined to indict farm owner Peter Bolduc, charges were dropped against the farm’s mechanic, and the driver of the Jeep hauling the wagon was acquitted of criminal charges. Bolduc has said he wasn’t aware of any problems with the Jeep.

hayride accident Settlement Reached In Lawsuit Over Deadly Halloween Hayride

The scene of a hayride accident in Mechanic Falls, Maine. (Photo courtesy Hannah Morrissey)

Colby Charette, Cassidy’s brother, said Wednesday the family wanted to focus on Cassidy and not the farm operator or that chaotic night when he had to tell friends about his sister’s death.

“As of right now, our No. 1 coping method is to further the impact of Cassidy’s legacy by expanding the foundation. Really, the best way that we can cope is by helping others in her honor,” he said.

The ShineOnCass Foundation goal is to “empower youth to make their world a better place through volunteer charitable activities.” The foundation has established three Big Brother and Big Sister programs, along with an annual scholarship, and is looking to the future, said board member Shawna Oliver, who was a senior when Cassidy was a freshman at Messalonskee High School.

“It is our intent to not just continue the love and light of Cassidy, but to propel her kind spirit, and her hopes and dreams of making a difference, far into the future,” the family said in a statement. “We are the keeper of her light.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch