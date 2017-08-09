Rep. Niki Tsongas Won’t Run For Re-Election

August 9, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Niki Tsongas

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Congresswoman Niki Tsongas will not run for re-election next year.

Tsongas, a Democrat from Lowell, issued a statement on her decision Wednesday morning.

“I have learned in life that there is a time for endings and for new beginnings. After much thought, I have decided that this is one of those times,” she said.

“The time feels right most especially because of my desire to spend more time enjoying and celebrating my wonderful and growing family.”

tsongas Rep. Niki Tsongas Wont Run For Re Election

Rep. Niki Tsongas. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

She was elected ten years ago after Marty Meehan left Congress to become chancellor of UMass-Lowell.

Her late husband, Paul Tsongas, was a Congressman in the 1970’s. He was later elected to the U.S. Senate and ran for president in 1992.

“I look forward to finishing out my term, and over the next year and a half, I will dedicate each day to improving the quality of the lives of my fellow residents and the lives of countless people like them across our Commonwealth and nation,” she said.

