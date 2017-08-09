NightSIde – Is the Insanity Defense a Danger to Society?

BOSTON (CBS) – Alice Saich has started a campaign to change the way the legal system handles the insanity defense. As she puts it, “the verdict of not guilty of murder by reason of insanity is a dangerous major public safety issue”. Alice’s son was murdered fourteen years ago by a woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity. While Alice realizes a new verdict in her son’s case is unlikely, she’s more focused on how to protect the people of Massachusetts moving forward. Tonight, Alice and Worcester County Sheriff Lew Evangelidis talk with Dan about what the change she’s suggesting would mean, and why almost twenty states have already made a similar move.