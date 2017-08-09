Melrose Man Accused Of Beating Mother, Sister Due In Court

MALDEN (CBS) — A Melrose man accused of brutally beating his mother and sister with a rubber mallet is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Malden District Court.

John Ferreira, 54, was captured Tuesday afternoon by police in Westboro after a four-day search, during which he was considered armed and dangerous.

He is facing charges of mayhem, two counts of kidnapping with serious bodily injury, attempted murder, motor vehicle larceny, home invasion, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and armed assault to rob.

A relative of Ferreira told WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud that both victims were out of the hospital.

Ferreira’s sister, her face still bruised, was present in court Wednesday.

John Ferreira about to be arraigned for allegedly trying to kill his mother and sister in Melrose. The sister, face still bruised, in court pic.twitter.com/0p5KUr8ECX — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) August 9, 2017

Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said Ferreira waited for one of the victims to come home to her Vinton Street house on Friday night, then attacked her and tied her up.

Sources told WBZ-TV it was his sister who was tied up, and that he hit her with the mallet, knocking out her front teeth.

They said he hit the other victim when she tried to intervene.

Both women suffered severe injuries.

Investigators say he may have attacked the women due to their recent efforts to evict him from the home.

Police said he sped away in a red Toyota Corolla that belonged to one of the victims.

They said he was arrested without incident around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday when an officer recognized the vehicle.

Ferreira also has six motor vehicle default warrants out of Peabody District Court.