Melrose Man Accused Of Beating Mother, Sister Due In Court

August 9, 2017 10:52 AM
MALDEN (CBS) — A Melrose man accused of brutally beating his mother and sister with a rubber mallet is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Malden District Court.

John Ferreira, 54, was captured Tuesday afternoon by police in Westboro after a four-day search, during which he was considered armed and dangerous.

John Ferreira. (Photo credit: Melrose Police)

He is facing charges of mayhem, two counts of kidnapping with serious bodily injury, attempted murder, motor vehicle larceny, home invasion, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and armed assault to rob.

A relative of Ferreira told WBZ-TV’s David Robichaud that both victims were out of the hospital.

Ferreira’s sister, her face still bruised, was present in court Wednesday.

Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said Ferreira waited for one of the victims to come home to her Vinton Street house on Friday night, then attacked her and tied her up.

Sources told WBZ-TV it was his sister who was tied up, and that he hit her with the mallet, knocking out her front teeth.

They said he hit the other victim when she tried to intervene.

Both women suffered severe injuries.

John Ferreira arrives at the Melrose Police Department. (WBZ-TV)

Investigators say he may have attacked the women due to their recent efforts to evict him from the home.

Police said he sped away in a red Toyota Corolla that belonged to one of the victims.

They said he was arrested without incident around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday when an officer recognized the vehicle.

Ferreira also has six motor vehicle default warrants out of Peabody District Court.

