Julian Edelman Wrote A Book, Will Reveal Story Behind ‘The Catch’

August 9, 2017 3:21 PM
FOXBORO (CBS) – How on Earth did Julian Edelman hang on to the football?

Julian Edelman makes a circus-like catch in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Patriots wide receiver will tell the story behind his unbelievable Super Bowl LI catch and more in a new book called “Relentless: A Memoir.”

“Relentless is the story of Edelman’s rise, and the continuing dominance of the Patriot dynasty, filled with memories of growing up with a father who was as demanding as any NFL coach, his near-constant fight to keep his intensity and competitiveness in check in high school and college, and his celebrated nine seasons with the Patriots,” a description from publisher Hachette reads.

Edelman will also talk about his relationship with Patriots stars like Tom Brady, Wes Welker and Randy Moss.

“Relentless” comes out on Oct. 24, 2017, one month after Brady releases his book “The TB12 Method.”

 

