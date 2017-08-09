HealthWatch: Colon Cancer Deaths Increasing; Women Have Higher Brain Activity

BOSTON (CBS) – The death rate from colorectal cancers among younger white adults is on the rise, increasing by one percent a year since 2004.

Experts are not sure why and say what is particularly concerning is that screening for colon cancer usually begins at age 50 yet the mortality rates are still rising for those between the ages of 50 and 54.

Doctors need to urge patients to get timely follow-up for any concerning symptoms and consider early screening for some patients.

Are women’s brains more active than men’s? A new study finds that women have much higher brain activity in more regions of the brain than men, including areas associated with impulse control, decision-making, emotions, anxiety, and mood.

This may help explain why women generally have higher levels of empathy and self-control but are also at higher risk of brain disorders like depression, anxiety, and Alzheimer’s disease.