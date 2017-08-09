Second Gun Found In A Carry-On At Logan In A Week Found

BOSTON (CBS) — A gun was discovered by Transportation Security Administration officers at Logan Airport Monday. This is the second gun found during security in less than a week.

Officials said a 36-year-old man was arrested after the loaded .380 caliber Kel-Tec pistol was found in a carry-on around 8:45 a.m. He was attempting to fly to Pittsburgh.

“Dangerous and prohibited items can cause delays at the security checkpoint,” said TSA Spokesperson Michael McCarthy. “Passengers are solely responsible for the contents of their luggage and should double-check all bags before arriving at the airport to avoid such incidents.”

On August 2, 28-year-old Kyle Maguire, of Bridgewater, was arrested for bringing a loaded gun in his carry-on for a Kansas City bound flight.

At Maguire’s arraignment, his attorney Ron Wayland said that he had no idea that the gun was in his bag when he brought it to the airport, and the incident was an “accident” with “no intent.”

Officials said anyone who brings a gun to a checkpoint faces civil penalties and possibly, criminal charges.

According to the TSA, this is the fifth gun to be found at Logan this year.