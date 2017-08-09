Second Gun Found In A Carry-On At Logan In A Week Found

August 9, 2017 10:57 AM
Filed Under: Boston Logan Airport, gun found, TSA

BOSTON (CBS) — A gun was discovered by Transportation Security Administration officers at Logan Airport Monday. This is the second gun found during security in less than a week.

Officials said a 36-year-old man was arrested after the loaded .380 caliber Kel-Tec pistol was found in a carry-on around 8:45 a.m. He was attempting to fly to Pittsburgh.

“Dangerous and prohibited items can cause delays at the security checkpoint,” said TSA Spokesperson Michael McCarthy. “Passengers are solely responsible for the contents of their luggage and should double-check all bags before arriving at the airport to avoid such incidents.”

logangun Second Gun Found In A Carry On At Logan In A Week Found

The loaded .380 caliber firearm found on August 7. (Photo Courtesy: TSA)

On August 2, 28-year-old Kyle Maguire, of Bridgewater, was arrested for bringing a loaded gun in his carry-on for a Kansas City bound flight.

At Maguire’s arraignment, his attorney Ron Wayland said that he had no idea that the gun was in his bag when he brought it to the airport, and the incident was an “accident” with “no intent.”

Officials said anyone who brings a gun to a checkpoint faces civil penalties and possibly, criminal charges.

According to the TSA, this is the fifth gun to be found at Logan this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Comic Con Drip Pan
Summer of Savings
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch