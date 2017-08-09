Attleboro Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat Against Gillette Stadium

August 9, 2017 6:42 AM
Filed Under: Ryan Ringuette

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A man who worked at Gillette Stadium has been charged with making a false bomb threat against the home of the New England Patriots.

The Sun-Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2frDn9a ) that 25-year-old Ryan Ringuette, of Attleboro, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Wrentham District Court.

ringuette Attleboro Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat Against Gillette Stadium

Ryan Ringuette in court in August 27, 2012. (WBZ-TV)

Ringuette’s supervisor told police he sent her an email which she interpreted as a bomb threat. Officials say Ringuette did not have access to bomb-making materials.

Ringuette worked for TeamOps, which provides security and other services at arenas. A police report says he had been suspended from his job for making similar threats.

A lawyer representing Ringuette declined to comment on the charges.

Ringuette was accused of threatening an attack at Attleboro High School in 2012. He received a suspended six-month jail sentence.

