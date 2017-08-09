Attleboro Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat Against Gillette Stadium

Attleboro Man Accused Of Making Bomb Threat Against Gillette StadiumA man once accused of a threat against a local high school is now charged with making a bomb threat against Gillette Stadium.

Wednesday's Child: 10-Year-Old SamanthaThose who know Samantha say she is a smart, resilient, empathetic child who truly cares about the well-being of others.

WBZ Cares: Megan's House Residents Heal With Help From The CommunityFor more information about "Megan's House," visit: TheMegansHouse.org or the WBZ Cares section on the CBSBoston.com during the month of August.

Nancy Frates Says New ALS Treatment Offers HopeA powerful wave of hope moving through the ALS community – the FDA has approved a drug for the first time in more than two decades that slows the symptoms of the devastating disease.