Next Celebrity 98 Mile Battle: Brandon Meriweather vs. Sara Underwood

BOSTON (CBS) — Toucher & Rich on Wednesday morning announced the next Celebrity 98 Mile matchup to take place on the air. Fox 25 morning news host Sara Underwood will take on former Patriots safety and frequent Toucher & Rich guest Brandon Meriweather.

Rich was very excited to announce Meriweather as a 98 Mile participant. The ex-safety has provided T&R with must-hear weekly interviews, mixing valuable NFL insight with his infectious (and sometimes raunchy) personality. He’s also known for his rap song “V.I.P.”, which debuted right here on the Sports Hub.

Underwood is well known in Boston for her local news coverage, but at the Sports Hub she’s even better known as the wife of one Michael Felger. It will be interesting to see what kind of dirt she can share on her husband.

The raps will first air Thursday morning at 8 a.m. during Toucher & Rich. Check back after you hear them to vote for who you thought had the better rap.

The contestants of Celebrity 98 Mile are all rapping for a great cause. Each will donate $1,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in their name, with the ultimate winner donating $10,000. Click here to make a donation of your own.

Listen above as Toucher & Rich announce Underwood vs. Meriweather as the next Celebrity 98 Mile matchup!