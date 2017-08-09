2 Girls Charged After Video Shows Them Putting Baby In Refrigerator

DANVERS (CBS) – Two teenage juveniles are facing serious charges after video posted on social media allegedly shows them placing a baby in a refrigerator and closing the door.

The identities of the females have not been released because they are juveniles. But the mother of the eight month old baby girl tells WBZ-TV one of the teens, a 15-year-old, is her niece.

She says she was showering and left the baby with her and a 14-year-old friend for about a half hour. She says she had no idea of the incident until she was shown the video, that was posted on Snapchat, by police.

Two juvenile females arrested and charged after video surfaces of them putting a baby in a refrigerator. #wbz — Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) August 9, 2017

“I didn’t understand why they would do that. I didn’t know and they didn’t tell me. I was very angry,” the baby’s mother said.

She says the girls told a “believable” story about what happened, that they were reaching into the refrigerator to grab a bottle to stop the baby from crying. The teens have now been charged with child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

“I was just traumatized by it,” the mother said. “My eyes were bulging out of my face.”

They were arraigned Tuesday in Salem juvenile court and released to their parents.

The baby’s mother says the girls thought it was a joke and she doesn’t believe they would harm the baby in any way.

“It was their stupidity. I feel like they learned a lesson and would never do it again. My niece is a goodhearted girl who wouldn’t hurt a fly,” she said.

She says the baby is fine, but she’ll be hesitant about leaving her with anyone again.

The incident is being investigated by the Department of Children and Families, Danvers Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.