2 Girls Arrested After Video Shows Them Putting Baby In Refrigerator

2 Girls Arrested After Video Shows Them Putting Baby In RefrigeratorTwo young girls have been arrested after a video showed them putting a baby in a refrigerator.

Rep. Niki Tsongas Won't Run For Re-ElectionMassachusetts Congresswoman Niki Tsongas will not run for re-election next year.

State Launches Campaign Against Marijuana-Impaired DrivingMassachusetts authorities are making new efforts to warn people about the dangers of driving while high on marijuana - and to catch those who do.

Car Rolls Into Woods Off I-93 In AndoverA crash on I-93 in Andover left one car damaged and in the woods off the side of the highway, officials said.