2 Girls Arrested After Video Shows Them Putting Baby In Refrigerator

DANVERS (CBS) – Two young girls have been arrested after a video showed them putting a baby in a refrigerator.
The girls, whose names are not being made public because they are juveniles, were babysitting the child at a location in Danvers, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office told WBZ-TV.
They were arrested Tuesday and arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court on charges of child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The child is said to be ok.
“The Department of Children and Families received a report on this situation and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement,” a DCF spokesperson told WBZ.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.