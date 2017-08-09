2 Girls Arrested After Video Shows Them Putting Baby In Refrigerator

August 9, 2017
DANVERS (CBS) – Two young girls have been arrested after a video showed them putting a baby in a refrigerator.

The girls, whose names are not being made public because they are juveniles, were babysitting the child at a location in Danvers, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office told WBZ-TV.

They were arrested Tuesday and arraigned in Salem Juvenile Court on charges of child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The child is said to be ok.

“The Department of Children and Families received a report on this situation and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement,” a DCF spokesperson told WBZ.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

